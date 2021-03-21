Global Direct Selling in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Direct selling has been traditionally seen in Nigeria as a means for residual income, for those in paid employment. However, the bleak economic climate and rising unemployment gave the industry a boost, as many Nigerians took on direct selling as full-time employment, particularly those that have lost their jobs in recent times, helping them to get back to generating income.

Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Direct Selling in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Economic improvements is set to boost growth and drive sales in direct selling over the forecast period

An increase in sales and internet users will boost sales in direct selling are expected to rise

An increasing middle-class population will drive channel growth over the forecast period

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Oriflame ranks first, benefiting from strong demand, particularly among working women

Forever Living Products maintains a strong position, having high levels of recognition and benefiting from a wide range of quality products

Growing competition comes from health and beauty specialist retailers, as well as supermarkets who sell similar products

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

