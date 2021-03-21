Global Convenience Stores in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As the rise of urbanisation continues, the convenience store channel benefits from the increasing demand for convenient shopping. Busy consumers are more likely to demand modern retail formats which offer a wide range of products under one roof, so consumers can purchase what they need, in one trip.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952302-convenience-stores-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-robotic-total-stations-rts-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthcare-it-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Urbanisation and the rise of convenience-driven consumers boost value sales for convenience stores

Convenience stores benefit from close proximity to consumers, ideal for those who do not have the means to make bulk purchases

As satellite towns evolve into cities, growth is predicted over the forecast period, further boosted by the favourable economic landscape

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Addide Supermarket retains its lead in the landscape, benefiting from locations in highly populated working and residential environments

Best Choice closes its doors in some locations, however, the player plans to expand into different areas across the forecast period

Convenience stores sees fierce competition from supermarkets, which are expanding across residential areas

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105