Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Nigerian economy faced various challenges over the review period. In mid-2017, it started to recover slowly, with this continuing in 2018 and becoming steady in 2019. With a further recovery and rising disposable incomes expected over the forecast period, particularly of the middle class, apparel and footwear specialist retailers is expected to record strong growth. In particular, price stability will be crucial to growth as exchange rate fluctuations led to high rises in import prices over…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising disposable incomes will boost growth for apparel and footwear specialist retailers over the forecast period

Fashion minded younger consumers are driving sales, seeking the latest trends

The modernisation of retail boosts the development of apparel and footwear specialist retailers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pepkor Holdings leads, offering clothes for men, woman and children through its offering, Pep

Fast Forward Retail comes in second place, however Needles and Thread remains the second favoured brand

Premium players are set to offer discounts to engage consumers and boost sales over the forecast period

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth

….Continued

