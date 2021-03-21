Global Supermarkets in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Supermarkets registered another year of slow but stable current value growth in 2019, as well as growth in outlet numbers, although these growth rates were slightly slower than those seen in 2018. Supermarkets benefited from the strong economy, and higher discretionary spending allowed it to see growth similar to the review period average. One factor driving growth was the availability of fresh food and meal kits, such as salads, which was due to greater consumer health-consciousness and stronge…

Euromonitor International's Supermarkets in Netherlands report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Supermarkets in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Expansion of the offering helps to maintain growth

Increasing competition within and from outside grocery retailing

Greater polarisation boosts growth at the premium end of the spectrum

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Albert Heijn remains the strong leader thanks to a large outlet network

Jumbo Supermarkten is gaining ground on Albert Heijn

Diverse independent players, despite increasing concentration

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

