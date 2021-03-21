Global Hypermarkets in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hypermarkets registered the highest current value growth within grocery retailers in 2019, maintaining the strong performance seen throughout the review period. This was despite the opening of only one new outlet in 2019, and was mainly thanks to all three of the leading players opening outlets in 2018. Having long been a relatively unexciting category, with only one player present, Albert Heijn, the entry of Jumbo Supermarkten in 2013 and Dekamarkt in 2014 enlivened the channel. Jumbo Supermark…

Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in Netherlands report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Hypermarkets in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Hypermarkets remains a small channel but sees strong growth

Growth in hypermarkets mainly driven by expansion of food offerings

Merging of foodservice and grocery retailing

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Albert Heijn maintains its lead, but continues its share decline

Jumbo strengthens its share in hypermarkets by offering additional services

Dekamarkt establishes itself as the only major alternative to AH XL and Jumbo

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

