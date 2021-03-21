Global Convenience Stores in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Convenience stores saw an even stronger current value decline in 2019 than seen in the previous year. This was due to an even bigger drop in the number of stores. A slow decline in outlet numbers is expected to continue over most of the forecast period, although a return to growth is expected in 2024, whilst current value growth is expected to be seen throughout the forecast period. There are two opposing forces seen in convenience stores. On the one hand, there are traditional convenience store…

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Netherlands report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Convenience Stores in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Declining outlet numbers as the shift from rural to urban locations continues

Rural convenience stores expected to decline further

Smaller urban formats set to continue to see expansion

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Spar Holding maintains its lead but sees a share decline

Albert Heijn at the forefront of innovation

Jumbo Supermarkten expands its convenience stores format

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

