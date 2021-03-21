Global Supermarkets in Morocco Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, supermarkets continued to register moderate growth in Morocco, much like they did over the forecast period. Acima and Carrefour Market continued to led supermarkets, both of which have the same product ranges sold at the same price. The rise of private label products of these players is also propelling sales performance in supermarkets overall.

Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Lead by Acima and Carrefour Market; supermarkets are developing in Morocco, attracting the interest of new investors

Shopping centres and residential projects boost the growth of supermarkets in 2019

Independent small grocers use supermarkets strategies and management systems, to entice consumers back into their stores

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Carrefour Market retains its led by expanding its outlets, with placed player Acima will change its visual identity to become Marjane Market

French retailer Super U has opened its first supermarket in Morocco, set to shake up the landscape

Bim Stores in discounters and family-owned businesses remain competitors to supermarkets in Morocco

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….Continued

