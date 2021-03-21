Global Convenience Stores in Morocco Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The landscape for convenience stores grew at a modest pace during 2019. A few players dominate the landscape, and are mostly located in larger cities, benefiting from increased footfall. Therefore, it is very rare to find a convenience store in small towns in Morocco, as most retailers invest in cities with high economic growth and a growing population – boosting values sales and the number of consumers that come through the doors.

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

