MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 26 2021

As of January 26, iron ore inventories across 35 ports tracked by SMM totaled 119.65 million mt, a decrease of 200,000 mt from the previous week but up 8.08 million mt year-on-year. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports increased 34,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.66 million mt this week. The Yangtze River region and north-east China saw a significant increase in deliveries from ports. Deliveries from major ports in Shandong also increased as some steel mills restocked actively. Due to the restrictions on production in Tangshan, Caofeidian Port has banned vehicles from leaving from February 25 and Jingtang Port temporarily reduced the daily number of vehicles that entered and left by 50%, causing deliveries from both ports to decline. However, due to limited arrivals, inventory at both ports did not see significant increase. The daily average deliveries from ports are expected to continue to pick up as port ban in Tangshan will be lifted from March 1 and as steel mills will restock after the Lantern Festival.

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-chelsea-vs-sheffield-united-live-stream-cable-free-tv/

https://minskherald.com/advert/free-chelsea-vs-sheffield-united-live-stream-fa-cup-soccer-2/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/stream-hd-chelsea-vs-sheffield-united-live-stream-online-for-free/