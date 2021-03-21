Global Soft Drinks Packaging in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With the Malaysian government planning to ban single-use plastic by 2030, more rulings are being established along the roadmap for this target. For instance, a ban on plastic straws was introduced in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor in 2019, along with a ban on single-use plastic bags in several states including Penang, Kedah and Melaka. Despite the warning signs offered by this legislation, PET bottles remain the most cost-efficient packaging format for many soft drinks and continue to gain share, wit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952244-soft-drinks-packaging-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-world-cotton-balls-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-ag-glass-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Soft Drinks Packaging in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Single-use plastic ban encourages long-term investment in more sustainable packaging

Downsizing aims to offer convenience, low prices and portion control

Healthier Choice moves into mainstream with brands differentiating via more specific claims

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105