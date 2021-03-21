Global Direct Selling in Lithuania Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Direct selling has a strong foothold in Lithuania historically, and continued to perform well in 2019. Consolidating numerous industries in its portfolio, direct selling balances sales among the most popular and growing areas, such as beauty and personal care or consumer health, with less dynamic ones, such as consumer appliances. However, the performance of direct selling is hampered by a decreasing consumer base in rural areas, where the reach of regular retailing is lower, and direct selling…

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Lithuania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

