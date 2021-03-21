Global Mixed Retailers in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mixed retailing was the worst performing retailer in 2020, with value sales declining by well over a third. It is also be far the smallest type of retailing in Kazakhstan. Variety stores, in particular, were not obliged to close because they also sell a small range of grocery items. However, this was not enough to attract consumers. Viled Fashion is the largest department store chain in Kazakhstan and is a franchise of Saks Fifth Avenue. However, due to the economic toll of COVID-19, consumers w…
Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Kazakhstan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Mixed Retailers in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Steep value decline as consumers increasingly price sensitive
Viled Fashion TOO represents department stores with unique offer of luxury brands
Variety stores expand to smaller towns and regions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lower value growth than prior to COVID-19, as price sensitivity hits channels such as department stores
Return of foreign visitors will underpin value growth in department stores
Overall price sensitivity of population benefits variety stores
CHANNEL DATA
