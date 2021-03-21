Global Direct Selling in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Value sales declined in 2020, as social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 curtailed selling opportunities. However, with many people losing their jobs, due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. there was increased interest, especially among women, to become self-employed direct sellers. Also, in 2020, the two players Greenway and Gemma were particularly active in promotional activities. Both of these direct selling companies focus on home care and tissue and hygiene products and…

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Kazakhstan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Direct Selling in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing measures curtails direct selling in 2020

Avon applies technologies to give company new lease of life

Large international companies dominate the channel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth will return once COVID-19 infection rates start to fall

Direct selling will see modest growth in line with overall economic development

Direct sellers adopt new marketing tools to withstand growing competition

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

