Global Department Stores in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Department stores were hard hit by COVID-19 and the measures taken to contain it. After the government declared a state of emergency in April department stores were asked to close all areas of their outlets, aside from those areas selling food. These store closures lasted for two months, but even after the state of emergency was lifted foot traffic remained significantly lower than under pre-COVID-19 conditions. This was partly due to consumer concerns about visiting crowded areas – with most de…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952205-department-stores-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reusable-respirators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-management-software-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Department Stores in Japan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store closures and loss of tourism deals a heavy blow to department stores

Isetan Mitsukoshi looks to cut workforce by 20% in the wake of COVID-19

Department stores suffer due to lack of significant investment in e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Department stores expected to pursue an omnichannel approach in an effort to avoid a further drop in business

Department stores expected to target tourism with in-store experiences

Further store closures anticipated as players forced to adapt to survive

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105