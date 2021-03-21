Street Stalls/Kiosks in Nigeria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Street/stalls kiosks saw a strong performance during the review period. Unlike most consumer foodservice channels, street/stalls kiosks saw dynamic growth during the economic downturn in the middle of the review period. These outlets offer low prices, making them more attractive to consumers during times of economic uncertainty. Furthermore, the establishment of street stall/kiosks does not require a large amount of capital, making this an attractive area for entrepreneurs during difficult times…

Euromonitor International’s Street Stalls/Kiosks in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Street Stalls/Kiosks in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising incomes could encourage some to shift away from street/stalls kiosks

Expansion likely to be constrained by tighter regulations

Third party delivery apps and modern outlets offer growth prospects

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

While many operators offer narrow and basic range, some are diversifying

Limited-service restaurants posing growing competition

Modern kiosks could be developed by limited-service restaurant players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Street Stalls/Kiosks: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Street Stalls/Kiosks: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Street Stalls/Kiosks: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

