Global Convenience Stores in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Normally when there is a natural disaster or emergency situation in Japan convenience stores benefit; however, the same was not the case in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19. A large factor behind this was that after the government declared a state of emergency on 7 April many people looked to limit their movements outside their home, with many businesses also switching to work-from-home arrangements where possible and education facilities closed. This reduced the demand for impulse purcha…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952203-convenience-stores-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wine-barrels-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yoga-exercise-mats-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Convenience Stores in Japan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales drop as consumers look to limit their movements outside the home

Convenience and a long shelf life key attractions for consumers during the state of emergency

Outlet numbers return to growth despite challenging circumstances

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Speedy delivery services could dictate the competitive landscape in the near future

Could home-based work arrangements have a long-term impact on convenience stores?

Suburbanisation expected to influence company strategies

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105