Cafés/Bars in Nigeria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A rise in disposable income levels and an expanding urban population of young adults will drive the growth of cafés/bars over the forecast period. Bars/pubs, the largest and most mature subcategory within cafés/bars, suffered from consumers minimising non-essential spending earlier in the review period, due to economic uncertainty. This channel also suffered from a rising unemployment rate caused by the weak economy, which reduced disposable incomes and made consumers less willing to spend on le..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166265-cafes-bars-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/data-preparation-tools-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coding-and-marking-systems-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cafés/Bars in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising disposable income levels boost sales as young urban adults drive growth of cafés/bars

Improvement in the economy set to encourage outlet volume expansion

Juice/smoothie bars benefit from fresh, healthy and modern image

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Emergence of chains likely in nightclubs within bars/pubs

Health awareness campaign to increase the growth of juice/smoothie bars

Specialist coffee and tea shops could also offer avenue for chained expansion

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105