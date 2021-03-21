Cafés/Bars in Nigeria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A rise in disposable income levels and an expanding urban population of young adults will drive the growth of cafés/bars over the forecast period. Bars/pubs, the largest and most mature subcategory within cafés/bars, suffered from consumers minimising non-essential spending earlier in the review period, due to economic uncertainty. This channel also suffered from a rising unemployment rate caused by the weak economy, which reduced disposable incomes and made consumers less willing to spend on le..
Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Cafés/Bars in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Rising disposable income levels boost sales as young urban adults drive growth of cafés/bars
Improvement in the economy set to encourage outlet volume expansion
Juice/smoothie bars benefit from fresh, healthy and modern image
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Emergence of chains likely in nightclubs within bars/pubs
Health awareness campaign to increase the growth of juice/smoothie bars
Specialist coffee and tea shops could also offer avenue for chained expansion
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…continued
