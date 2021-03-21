Demand for foods with free from artificial ingredients and preservatives continues to grow strongly in the UK, with interest being further fuelled by concerns over the impact of COVID-19. The health and wellness trend has not been stopped by the pandemic, with consumers becoming ever more worried about their health and paying more attention to the ingredients they consume.
Euromonitor International’s Free From in United Kingdom report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Free From in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for free from foods boosted by fears over pandemic
Leading brands targeting growing number of health-conscious consumers
Expansion continues to intensify competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Leading brands focus on introducing new innovative healthier brands
Consumers to continue transitioning from soy to oat-based milk
Rise in veganism boosting popularity of free from dairy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Free From: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Free From: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Free From by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……Continuned
