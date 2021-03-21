In 2020, free from packaged food has maintained dynamic retail current value growth, seeing even higher growth than in the previous two years. Although sales have been growing strongly for years, the higher increase in 2020 is likely to have been due to rising health-consciousness in light of COVID-19. Free from gluten has seen the most dynamic performance, with a double-digit increase, with savoury snacks in particular recording a good performance, such as crispbreads, rice cakes and crostini.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555764-free-from-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Free From in Italy report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-4d-technology-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-traffic-systems-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Free From market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Free From in Italy

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gluten-free food is also appreciated by people without an intolerance

Changing distribution widens the consumer base

Free from lactose cream witnesses product development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Free from meat set to see an improved performance due to recent launches

More pasta players move into the gluten-free segment, which will maintain growth

Valsoia aims to maintain its lead and drive growth with constant new launches

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Free From: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Free From: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Free From by Format: % Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105