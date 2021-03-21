Pulses will record decreased total volume sales in 2020 as the category suffers due to foodservice closures that were implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Over the review period, pulses became increasingly popular in the country and led many foodservice players to expand their offerings of pulses and of healthy foods. Pulses like red beans, green lentils and orange lentils were increasingly consumed, and innovative healthier recipes with pulses were widely introduced. As such, with food…

Euromonitor International's Pulses in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beans, Other Pulses, Peas.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Pulses in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures lead to declining total volume sales

The rise in the South Asian population supports pulses sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health trend to boost sales of pulses

Affordability to continue to be a strong selling point for pulses

Summary 1 Major Processors of Pulses 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Pulses by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Total Sales of Pulses by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Pulses by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Pulses by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Pulses by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Pulses by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

