Organic beverages continued to perform well in 2020, aided by growing distribution through the supermarkets channel which was the only channel open during the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown. The performance of the category was such that organic was the strongest-performing health and wellness beverages category in New Zealand in terms of value sales growth. However, the caveat to this is that it is still a small category in actual terms, thus its strong growth is from a relatively low sales base…

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in New Zealand report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Organic Beverages in New Zealand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Organic the strongest performing HW beverages category

Organic coffee remains the dominant subcategory

Strong growth continues to be seen in organic tea

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Changing work patterns likely to change distribution mix long term

Conditions ripe for private label penetration to grow

Direct-to-consumer opportunities through e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

