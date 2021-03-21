Due to the temporary closures of consumer foodservice venues in 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the demand for nuts was much reduced. Nuts remain a popular option in bars and hotels, so with these closed and consumers less unwilling to visit following lockdown, volume sales were negatively affected. Furthermore, the limitations on travel in 2020, restricted business travel and caused further negative impact on the category.

Euromonitor International’s Nuts in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Nuts in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice sales negatively affected by lockdown restrictions

Heightened health consciousness boosts retail demand for nuts

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Competition from packaged nuts expected to be limited due to higher prices and modern channels dedicating space to unpackaged nuts

Coconuts expected to return to strong performance as foodservice recovers

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

