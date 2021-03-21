Fortified/functional packaged food is one of the most highly developed health and wellness categories in Vietnam, and accounts for the largest share of value sales by far. FF dairy and FF baby food (milk formula) remained the largest categories. The success of the fortified/functional packaged food category can largely be attributed to the wide diversity of products available in the country and to the fact that the benefits of FF products tend to be more easily understood by consumers than is of…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Vietnam report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Heavy focus on strengthening the immune system benefits category sales during 2020

New products launched and marketing activities heightened during the pandemic

FF packaged food products maintain wide distribution during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

FF products available across a diverse range of packaged food categories

Clear marketing of benefits of FF yoghurt creates strong future for the category post pandemic

Consumers embrace products fortified with Bird’s Nest

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bread: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Bread: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

