The emergence of a novel infectious disease and the subsequent dramatic change to consumers’ normal routines has caused Americans to take a step back and think about their health. For some, 2020 has been an opportunity to evaluate their daily habits and make adjustments to their diet and routine in order to lead a healthier life. Some consumers have perhaps had diet goals that they were putting off for some time before COVID-19. As consumers give more consideration to their diets, they are payin…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in USA report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Better For You Packaged Food in the US
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 puts health and nutrition at the forefront of consumers’ minds
Indulgence plays an important role in diets in 2020
Consumers new to cooking may opt for better for you alternatives
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Turnaround for reduced fat products unlikely to last
COVID-19 set to increase sales via e-commerce
Potential for reduced sugar categories as consumers look to clean up their diet
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
MARKET DATA
……Continuned
