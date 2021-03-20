Better for you packaged foods saw a decline in both current retail value and volume terms in 2020, as Czech consumers showed more interest in naturally healthy and fortified/functional packaged food products. In response to rising concerns about the link between obesity and immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for sugar dropped, and even BFY reduced sugar packaged food products saw only marginal current value growth and negligible volume growth.

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Better For You Packaged Food in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Better for you packaged foods sees decline across metrics in 2020 as consumers opt for naturally healthy and fortified/functional products instead

Demand for reduced fat varieties swells in 2020, particularly table sauces and yoghurt

Focus on better dietary habits sees Czech consumers opt for convenient, low calorie reduced salt soups

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar set to lose popularity in the long term as Czech consumers prioritise healthy diets

The appeal of reduced fat packaged food will be especially visible in sauces, dressings and condiments and yoghurt over the forecast period

Movement towards reduced salt convenience foods will increase as Czechs prioritise healthier diets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

