The COVID-19 crisis has intensified consumer interest in healthy living in 2020 which supports sales in better for you packaged food, despite the 2020 disruption leading to a slight drop in retail current value and retail volume sales. As such, even though the category recorded declining sales in 2020, consumers are becoming more cautious about their health and wellness following the threat of COVID-19, such as avoiding products with high levels of fat and sugar. As such, more consumers are beco…

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Thailand report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Better For You Packaged Food in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 spurs interest in healthy living

Sugar tax boosts sugar-free trend as consumers make healthy swaps

Demand for reduced fat products spurs flurry of product development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tax spurs a flurry of new entrants in reduced fat dairy

Companies to highlight health and wellness in marketing strategies

COVID-19 boosts health and wellness trend as the effects of unhealthy lifestyles become glaringly clear

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

……Continuned

