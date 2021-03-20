Growth in retail current value sales of better for you (BFY) packaged food accelerated to its fastest rate in more than a decade during 2020, with the share of retail volume sales of packaged food accounted for BFY reaching 2%. This was largely due to COVID-19, as obesity is a significant risk factor for developing complications among those who contact the virus, which has led many consumers to pay more attention to health and wellness, particularly weight management. This is a particular concer…

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Spain report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Better For You Packaged Food in Spain

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts consumer interest in better for you

Chocolate manufacturers seek to add less sugar to boost their appeal to increasingly health-conscious consumers

PepsiCo Inc wanders on to the eaten path

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail current value sales growth will slow significantly in 2021 due to post-pandemic hangover

Manufacturers will continue to seek ways to reduce sugar, salt and fat content

Packaging will convey a more positive health message

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

……Continuned

