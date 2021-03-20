Better for you packaged food maintained positive retail value and volume growth in 2020. BFY reduced fat packaged food recorded stronger value growth than BFY reduced sugar packaged food. In the latter, sales of reduced sugar chocolate confectionery, reduced sugar spreads and reduced sugar sweet biscuits were driven by increased consumer demand for healthy treats when faced with the stress of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many consumers were also concerned about the potential for…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369329-better-for-you-packaged-food-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Russia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-caking-agents-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-bathrobes-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Better For You Packaged Food in Russia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for healthy treats due to COVID-19 drives sales of BFY reduced sugar packaged food in 2020

Growth in home cooking drives demand for reduced fat dairy and reduced fat sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020

Mars and Mondelez maintain lead as smaller players keep pace with new product development in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More natural ingredients and new technologies set to drive development of BFY reduced sugar packaged food

Growth for reduced fat dairy as reduced fat sauces, dressings and condiments struggles with unhealthy image

Few growth prospects for better for you reduced salt products despite early exploration of a labelling standard

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105