BFY packaged food has seen slightly stronger retail current value growth in 2020 than in any other year of the review period. Italian consumers are increasingly interested in eating healthily and staying fit, especially in light of COVID-19. Within spreads, consumers have increasingly favoured jams and preserves which contain only fruit-derived sugar (no added sugar), as well as those with reduced sugar, which explains the fact that reduced sugar spreads excluding honey has seen the strongest gr…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Italy report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Better For You Packaged Food in Italy
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers continue to seek reduced sugar jams and preserves
Rising importance of reduced fat and sugar snacks leads to new product launches
Players attract consumers with less fat and salt in their canned tuna products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
BFY reduced salt food set to see the strongest growth, although from a low base
Growth in e-commerce set to be maintained
Slow recovery for foodservice likely to hamper growth in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
……Continuned
