Better for you packaged food recorded stronger retail value growth in 2020 than the previous year despite its maturity in Ireland as some consumers looked to improve their diets during the COVID-19 crisis. The government introduced a variety of strict lockdown measures as the virus spread throughout the country, with gyms, sports halls and swimming pools closing for long periods. This meant that many citizens were unable to follow their normal exercise routines. Many therefore looked to improve…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369323-better-for-you-packaged-food-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Ireland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-automotive-infotainment-technologies-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multidrug-resistant-bacteria-treatment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Better For You Packaged Food in Ireland

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More consumers look to reduce their fat, salt and sugar intake during the pandemic

Strong acceptance of reduced sugar products among consumers

Consumers seek sweet treats during home seclusion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low value growth expected for the forecast period

Pricing to remain critical

Opportunities for e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105