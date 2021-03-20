Reduced crew costs for FLNG Hilli Episeyo contributed to a $2.0

The line item “Realized and unrealized gain /(loss) on oil derivative instrument” in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) relating to income from the FLNG Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement is split into, “Realized gain on oil derivative instrument” and “Unrealized loss on oil derivative instrument”. The unrealized component represents a mark-to-market loss of $5.7 million (September 30, 2020: $0.2 million gain and December 31, 2019: $4.3 million) on the oil embedded derivative, which represents the estimate of expected receipts under the remainder of the Brent oil linked clause of the Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement. The realized component amounts to $nil (September 30, 2020: $nil and December 31, 2019: $1.1 million) and represents the income in relation to the Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement receivable in cash.

To align our reportable segments and more clearly show the performance of shipping as a standalone business, Golar has separated other operations which include management and administrative services and labelled this segment “Corporate and other”.

Golar reports today Q4 operating income of $45.5 million compared to operating income of $30.6 million in Q3.

Total operating revenues increased 25% from $95.2 million in Q3 to $118.7 million in Q4, partially mitigated by an increase in voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, from $0.5 million in Q3 to $5.8 million in Q4. Of the $23.5 million increase in total operating revenues, $15.1 million was attributable to an improved shipping performance. The remainder of the increase is mainly due to billing for 2019-2020 overproduction by FLNG Hilli Episeyo.

Revenue from shipping, net of voyage, charterhire and commission expenses was $44.9 million and increased by $9.8 million from $35.1 million in Q3. The quarter began with quoted TFDE1 carrier headline spot rates at around $59,000 per day and ended with rates at around $160,000 per day. The earlier commitment of a significant portion of the fleet to term contracts in accordance with a utilization focused strategy, a cap on the rate receivable for some of the index linked charters and a mechanical issue with one of the remaining spot vessels limited Golar’s exposure to the higher spot rates observed later in the quarter. Full fleet TCE1 earnings increased from $39,100 in Q3 2020 to $48,800 in Q4 2020 but decreased relative to the $77,000 achieved in Q4 2019. Inclusive of loss of hire income receivable, Golar’s Q4 Adjusted TCE1 was $51,800, in line with prior guidance.

Operating revenues from FLNG Hilli Episeyo, including base tolling fees and amortization of pre-acceptance amounts recognized, increased from $54.5 million in Q3 to $62.5 million in Q4. Billing for 2019 and 2020 overproduction of $5.1 million and $2.9 million respectively, accounts for the increase in Q4.

Reduced crew costs for FLNG Hilli Episeyo contributed to a $2.0 million reduction in vessel operating expenses from $28.2 million in Q3 to $26.2 million in Q4. Project development expenses increased from $1.2 million in Q3 to $2.8 million in Q4. FLNG feed costs and expenses in connection with the proposed NFE transactions account for most of the $1.6 million increase.

A loss of hire claim in respect of the aforementioned mechanical failure on board one of the carriers accounts for the $2.7 million other operating income in Q4.

Having completed the conversion and sale of the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly Golar Viking) to LNG Hrvatska on December 23, a gain on sale of $5.7 million was recognized in other non-operating income.

Depreciation and amortization, at $26.8 million was in line with the prior quarter.

