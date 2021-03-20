Golar LNG Limited Expects its First Quarter Time-Charter Equivalent to Reach $60,000/day

Golar LNG reported yesterday its fourth quarter and financial year 2020 results.

Iain Ross, CEO, Golar LNG, said:

“Golar is pleased to report Q4 total operating revenues of $118.7 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of $78.0 million and net income of $9.5 million, driven by another quarter of uninterrupted commercial uptime in FLNG and a Q4 Adjusted TCE for the shipping fleet at $51,800 per day.

Previously announced sales of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”) and Golar LNG Partners LP (“Golar Partners” or “the Partnership”) to New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), in transactions with a combined enterprise value of approximately $5 billion, deliver on Golar’s commitment to simplify its corporate structure and crystallize value to Golar shareholders. The combination of NFE, Hygo and Golar Partners will also create the leading LNG downstream distribution company. Golar’s combined net proceeds of 18.6 million Class A shares in NFE and $131 million in cash, will, together with the $100.3 million of equity raised in December, significantly strengthen Golar’s balance sheet.

The successful delivery of the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly Golar Viking) to LNG Hrvatska d.o.o. (“LNG Hrvatska”) released a further $51.7 million of liquidity between December 2020 and Q1 2021. This project was completed on time, on budget and in spite of significant COVID related constraints and is a credit to Golar’s project and operations teams.”

Q4 highlights and recent events

Financial:

$75 million drawn down against FLNG Gimi debt facility. Total of $300 million drawn down as at December 31, 2020.

Golar Seal financing extended to January 2022.

Raised $100.3 million net proceeds from a public follow-on offering of 12,067,789 common shares.

Executed a new $100 million credit facility backed by Hygo shareholding (will be transferred to NFE shareholding post closing of Hygo and NFE transaction).

Repaid $150 million facility secured by Hygo shareholding and $30 million margin loan secured by Golar Partners shareholding.

Sold the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly Golar Viking) to LNG Hrvatska releasing $51.7 million of liquidity between December 2020 and Q1 2021.

Entered into separate and independent merger agreements for the proposed sale of both Hygo and Golar’s interest in Golar Partners to NFE. Golar to receive a total of $131 million of cash and 18.6 million Class A shares in NFE in combined merger consideration upon closing of both transactions, expected within 1H 2021.

18.6 million Class A NFE shares valued at $910 million as of February 24, 2021, the equivalent of $8.28 per Golar LNG share.

On February 24, 2021, the Partnership’s common unit holders voted to approve the proposed merger agreement with NFE.

Share buyback program of up to $50 million of Golar’s common stock approved by the Board.

Shipping:

Q4 2020 average daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”)1 earnings of $48,800 for the fleet.

Shipping results adversely impacted by: (i) waiting time ahead of longer-term charters, and (ii) a mechanical failure that reduced one spot vessel’s ability to capitalize on the stronger winter shipping market.

Inclusive of loss of hire insurance proceeds receivable in respect of the above-mentioned vessel, an adjusted Q4 TCE1 of $51,800 was achieved for the fleet. The TFDE adjusted TCE1 for the quarter was $54,100.

Utilization at 77%, down on the 80% achieved in Q3 2020 and the 90% realized in Q4 2019.

Inclusive of days covered by loss of hire insurance, Q4 2020 adjusted utilization was 82%.

Revenue backlog1 of $193 million as at December 31, 2020.

Approximately 77% of 2021 available days covered by charter contracts.

Downside risk, particularly through seasonally weak spring and summer months materially reduced through charters that secure increased utilization and fixed rate coverage.

FLNG:

FLNG Hilli Episeyo off-loaded its 52nd cargo, with 100% commercial uptime maintained.

Executed additional documentation required to remove cap on gas reserves available for future liquefaction by FLNG Hilli Episeyo.

Invoiced Hilli Episeyo charterer an additional $8.0 million for 2019 and 2020 overproduction.

Constructive discussions ongoing with customer on proving up additional reserves and increasing utilization of Hilli Episeyo.

FLNG Gimi conversion project on track and on budget.

Continued to refine Mark III 3.5 – 5.0mtpa designs with Korean yard to develop position on the healthy pipeline of new FLNG opportunities.

Designs for smaller units with a shorter lead time to production also being explored.

Hygo Energy Transition Ltd:

Golar and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners entered into a merger agreement for the proposed sale of 100% of Hygo to NFE.

Pursuant to the transaction, Golar will receive 18.6 million NFE Class A shares and $50 million in cash for its 50% shareholding in Hygo.

The transaction represents a Hygo common equity value of approximately $2 billion, in line with contemplated Hygo IPO valuation expectations.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the receipt of certain approvals and third-party consents and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

After completion, Golar will have a ~9% shareholding in NFE, a larger and more diversified LNG downstream business with significant growth prospects, spurred by a strong business pipeline and access to attractive financing.

