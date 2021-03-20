Global MVR Evaporator Market in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MVR Evaporator in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MVR Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MVR Evaporator production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Multi-effect Evaporation

Vapor Recompression

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sugar Plants

Milk and Juice Processing Plants

RO Reject Concentration

Brine Concentration

Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

Car Wash Recycling

Borers Removal from Wash Down

Chemical Solution Concentrations

Generating Dry Effluent

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEA

Bucher

IDE

GE

Veolia

SPX

Caloris

ENCON Evaporators

John Brooks Company

ANDRITZ K.K

Cerogers

Aqua-Pure Ventures

Sunevap

Yixing Grand

Hecheng Pharmaceutical

OECH

Huafang Machinery

Saigeer

ZTHB

Crystal Energy

Jiangzhong Equipment

Turbovap

Xinde

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MVR Evaporator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia MVR Evaporator Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MVR Evaporator Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia MVR Evaporator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia MVR Evaporator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MVR Evaporator Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers MVR Evaporator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 MVR Evaporator Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Multi-effect Evaporation

4.1.3 Vapor Recompression

4.2 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sugar Plants

5.1.3 Milk and Juice Processing Plants

5.1.4 RO Reject Concentration

5.1.5 Brine Concentration

5.1.6 Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

5.1.7 Car Wash Recycling

5.1.8 Borers Removal from Wash Down

5.1.9 Chemical Solution Concentrations

5.1.10 Generating Dry Effluent

5.2 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GEA

6.1.1 GEA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GEA Business Overview

6.1.3 GEA MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GEA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GEA Key News

6.2 Bucher

6.2.1 Bucher Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bucher Business Overview

6.2.3 Bucher MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bucher Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bucher Key News

6.3 IDE

6.3.1 IDE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IDE Business Overview

6.3.3 IDE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IDE Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 IDE Key News

6.4 GE

6.4.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GE Business Overview

6.4.3 GE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GE Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GE Key News

6.5 Veolia

6.5.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Veolia Business Overview

6.5.3 Veolia MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Veolia Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Veolia Key News

6.6 SPX

6.6.1 SPX Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SPX Business Overview

6.6.3 SPX MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SPX Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SPX Key News

6.7 Caloris

6.6.1 Caloris Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Caloris Business Overview

6.6.3 Caloris MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Caloris Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Caloris Key News

6.8 ENCON Evaporators

6.8.1 ENCON Evaporators Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ENCON Evaporators Business Overview

6.8.3 ENCON Evaporators MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ENCON Evaporators Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ENCON Evaporators Key News

6.9 John Brooks Company

6.9.1 John Brooks Company Corporate Summary

6.9.2 John Brooks Company Business Overview

6.9.3 John Brooks Company MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 John Brooks Company Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 John Brooks Company Key News

6.10 ANDRITZ K.K

6.10.1 ANDRITZ K.K Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ANDRITZ K.K Business Overview

6.10.3 ANDRITZ K.K MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ANDRITZ K.K Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ANDRITZ K.K Key News

6.11 Cerogers

6.11.1 Cerogers Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.11.3 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Cerogers Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Cerogers Key News

6.12 Aqua-Pure Ventures

6.12.1 Aqua-Pure Ventures Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.12.3 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aqua-Pure Ventures Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aqua-Pure Ventures Key News

6.13 Sunevap

6.13.1 Sunevap Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.13.3 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sunevap Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sunevap Key News

6.14 Yixing Grand

6.14.1 Yixing Grand Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.14.3 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yixing Grand Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yixing Grand Key News

6.15 Hecheng Pharmaceutical

6.15.1 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Hecheng Pharmaceutical MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.15.3 Hecheng Pharmaceutical MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Key News

6.16 OECH

6.16.1 OECH Corporate Summary

6.16.2 OECH MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.16.3 OECH MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 OECH Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 OECH Key News

6.17 Huafang Machinery

….Continued

