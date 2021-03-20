Global MVR Evaporator Market in Thailand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MVR Evaporator in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thailand MVR Evaporator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand MVR Evaporator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MVR Evaporator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MVR Evaporator production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Multi-effect Evaporation

Vapor Recompression

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sugar Plants

Milk and Juice Processing Plants

RO Reject Concentration

Brine Concentration

Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

Car Wash Recycling

Borers Removal from Wash Down

Chemical Solution Concentrations

Generating Dry Effluent

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEA

Bucher

IDE

GE

Veolia

SPX

Caloris

ENCON Evaporators

John Brooks Company

ANDRITZ K.K

Cerogers

Aqua-Pure Ventures

Sunevap

Yixing Grand

Hecheng Pharmaceutical

OECH

Huafang Machinery

Saigeer

ZTHB

Crystal Energy

Jiangzhong Equipment

Turbovap

Xinde

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MVR Evaporator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand MVR Evaporator Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MVR Evaporator Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand MVR Evaporator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand MVR Evaporator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MVR Evaporator Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers MVR Evaporator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 MVR Evaporator Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 MVR Evaporator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Multi-effect Evaporation

4.1.3 Vapor Recompression

4.2 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sugar Plants

5.1.3 Milk and Juice Processing Plants

5.1.4 RO Reject Concentration

5.1.5 Brine Concentration

5.1.6 Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

5.1.7 Car Wash Recycling

5.1.8 Borers Removal from Wash Down

5.1.9 Chemical Solution Concentrations

5.1.10 Generating Dry Effluent

5.2 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand MVR Evaporator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GEA

6.1.1 GEA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GEA Business Overview

6.1.3 GEA MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GEA Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GEA Key News

6.2 Bucher

6.2.1 Bucher Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bucher Business Overview

6.2.3 Bucher MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bucher Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bucher Key News

6.3 IDE

6.3.1 IDE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IDE Business Overview

6.3.3 IDE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IDE Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 IDE Key News

6.4 GE

6.4.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GE Business Overview

6.4.3 GE MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GE Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GE Key News

6.5 Veolia

6.5.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Veolia Business Overview

6.5.3 Veolia MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Veolia Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Veolia Key News

6.6 SPX

6.6.1 SPX Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SPX Business Overview

6.6.3 SPX MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SPX Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SPX Key News

6.7 Caloris

6.6.1 Caloris Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Caloris Business Overview

6.6.3 Caloris MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Caloris Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Caloris Key News

6.8 ENCON Evaporators

6.8.1 ENCON Evaporators Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ENCON Evaporators Business Overview

6.8.3 ENCON Evaporators MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ENCON Evaporators Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ENCON Evaporators Key News

6.9 John Brooks Company

6.9.1 John Brooks Company Corporate Summary

6.9.2 John Brooks Company Business Overview

6.9.3 John Brooks Company MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 John Brooks Company Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 John Brooks Company Key News

6.10 ANDRITZ K.K

6.10.1 ANDRITZ K.K Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ANDRITZ K.K Business Overview

6.10.3 ANDRITZ K.K MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ANDRITZ K.K Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ANDRITZ K.K Key News

6.11 Cerogers

6.11.1 Cerogers Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.11.3 Cerogers MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Cerogers Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Cerogers Key News

6.12 Aqua-Pure Ventures

6.12.1 Aqua-Pure Ventures Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.12.3 Aqua-Pure Ventures MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aqua-Pure Ventures Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aqua-Pure Ventures Key News

6.13 Sunevap

6.13.1 Sunevap Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.13.3 Sunevap MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sunevap Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sunevap Key News

6.14 Yixing Grand

6.14.1 Yixing Grand Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Business Overview

6.14.3 Yixing Grand MVR Evaporator Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yixing Grand Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yixing Grand Key News

6.15 Hecheng Pharmaceutical

6.15.1 Hecheng Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Hecheng Pharmaceutical MVR Evaporator Business Overview

….Continued

