Global Pneumatic Actuator Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Actuator in UK, including the following market information:

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Pneumatic Actuator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pneumatic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pneumatic Actuator production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-acting

Quarter-turn Actuator

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SMC(JP)

Nihon KOSO(JP)

KOSAPLUS(KR)

SMS Industrial Control(TR)

Haitima(TW)

Rotex(IN)

Entech Controls(IN)

Drive(IN)

aira Euro automation(IN)

Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

Juhang(CN)

Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

Beier Control Valve(CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Actuator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Pneumatic Actuator Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Actuator Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Pneumatic Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Pneumatic Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Actuator Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Pneumatic Actuator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single-acting

4.1.3 Quarter-turn Actuator

4.2 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial Automation

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Mining

5.1.5 Oil & Gas

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SMC(JP)

6.1.1 SMC(JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SMC(JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 SMC(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SMC(JP) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SMC(JP) Key News

6.2 Nihon KOSO(JP)

6.2.1 Nihon KOSO(JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nihon KOSO(JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Nihon KOSO(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nihon KOSO(JP) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nihon KOSO(JP) Key News

6.3 KOSAPLUS(KR)

6.3.1 KOSAPLUS(KR) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 KOSAPLUS(KR) Business Overview

6.3.3 KOSAPLUS(KR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 KOSAPLUS(KR) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 KOSAPLUS(KR) Key News

6.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR)

6.4.1 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Business Overview

6.4.3 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Key News

6.5 Haitima(TW)

6.5.1 Haitima(TW) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Haitima(TW) Business Overview

6.5.3 Haitima(TW) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Haitima(TW) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Haitima(TW) Key News

6.6 Rotex(IN)

6.6.1 Rotex(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rotex(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Rotex(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rotex(IN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rotex(IN) Key News

6.7 Entech Controls(IN)

6.6.1 Entech Controls(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Entech Controls(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Entech Controls(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Entech Controls(IN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Entech Controls(IN) Key News

6.8 Drive(IN)

6.8.1 Drive(IN) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Drive(IN) Business Overview

6.8.3 Drive(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Drive(IN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Drive(IN) Key News

6.9 aira Euro automation(IN)

6.9.1 aira Euro automation(IN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 aira Euro automation(IN) Business Overview

6.9.3 aira Euro automation(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 aira Euro automation(IN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 aira Euro automation(IN) Key News

6.10 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

6.10.1 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Business Overview

6.10.3 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Key News

6.11 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

6.11.1 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.11.3 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Key News

6.12 Juhang(CN)

….Continued

