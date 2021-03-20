Global Pneumatic Actuator Market in Thailand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Actuator in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pneumatic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pneumatic Actuator production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-acting

Quarter-turn Actuator

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SMC(JP)

Nihon KOSO(JP)

KOSAPLUS(KR)

SMS Industrial Control(TR)

Haitima(TW)

Rotex(IN)

Entech Controls(IN)

Drive(IN)

aira Euro automation(IN)

Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

Juhang(CN)

Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

Beier Control Valve(CN)

