Global Pneumatic Actuator Market in Southeast Asia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Actuator in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pneumatic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pneumatic Actuator production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-acting

Quarter-turn Actuator

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SMC(JP)

Nihon KOSO(JP)

KOSAPLUS(KR)

SMS Industrial Control(TR)

Haitima(TW)

Rotex(IN)

Entech Controls(IN)

Drive(IN)

aira Euro automation(IN)

Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

Juhang(CN)

Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

Beier Control Valve(CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Actuator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Actuator Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Actuator Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Pneumatic Actuator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single-acting

4.1.3 Quarter-turn Actuator

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial Automation

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Mining

5.1.5 Oil & Gas

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SMC(JP)

6.1.1 SMC(JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SMC(JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 SMC(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SMC(JP) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SMC(JP) Key News

6.2 Nihon KOSO(JP)

6.2.1 Nihon KOSO(JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nihon KOSO(JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Nihon KOSO(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nihon KOSO(JP) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nihon KOSO(JP) Key News

6.3 KOSAPLUS(KR)

6.3.1 KOSAPLUS(KR) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 KOSAPLUS(KR) Business Overview

6.3.3 KOSAPLUS(KR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 KOSAPLUS(KR) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 KOSAPLUS(KR) Key News

6.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR)

6.4.1 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Business Overview

6.4.3 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Key News

6.5 Haitima(TW)

6.5.1 Haitima(TW) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Haitima(TW) Business Overview

6.5.3 Haitima(TW) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Haitima(TW) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Haitima(TW) Key News

6.6 Rotex(IN)

6.6.1 Rotex(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rotex(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Rotex(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rotex(IN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rotex(IN) Key News

6.7 Entech Controls(IN)

6.6.1 Entech Controls(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Entech Controls(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Entech Controls(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Entech Controls(IN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Entech Controls(IN) Key News

6.8 Drive(IN)

6.8.1 Drive(IN) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Drive(IN) Business Overview

6.8.3 Drive(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Drive(IN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Drive(IN) Key News

6.9 aira Euro automation(IN)

6.9.1 aira Euro automation(IN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 aira Euro automation(IN) Business Overview

6.9.3 aira Euro automation(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 aira Euro automation(IN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 aira Euro automation(IN) Key News

6.10 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

6.10.1 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Business Overview

6.10.3 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Key News

6.11 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

6.11.1 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.11.3 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Key News

6.12 Juhang(CN)

6.12.1 Juhang(CN) Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Juhang(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.12.3 Juhang(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Juhang(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Juhang(CN) Key News

6.13 Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

6.13.1 Kangtuo International Trade(CN) Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Kangtuo International Trade(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.13.3 Kangtuo International Trade(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Kangtuo International Trade(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Kangtuo International Trade(CN) Key News

6.14 Beier Control Valve(CN)

6.14.1 Beier Control Valve(CN) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Beier Control Valve(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.14.3 Beier Control Valve(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Beier Control Valve(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Beier Control Valve(CN) Key News

6.15 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN)

6.15.1 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN) Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.15.3 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN) Key News

7 Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Pneumatic Actuator Production 2015-2026

