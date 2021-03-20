Global Pneumatic Actuator Market in India Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indoor-robots-market-2021-industry-size-growth-opportunities-leading-players-competitive-landscape-business-strategy-statistics-and-forecast-2023-2021-02-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Actuator in India, including the following market information:

India Pneumatic Actuator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Pneumatic Actuator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Pneumatic Actuator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Pneumatic Actuator Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://www.spoke.com/topics/smart-spaces-market-trends-size-share-growth-insight-comprehensive-research-study-leading-players-regional-analysis-and-global-industry-forecast-6040135020935275eb013698

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pneumatic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://healthcarerecenttrending.news.blog/2021/03/04/healthcare-electronic-data-interchange-edi-market-to-record-sturdy-growth-by-2023/

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pneumatic Actuator production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-acting

Quarter-turn Actuator

India Pneumatic Actuator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Pneumatic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Pneumatic Actuator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SMC(JP)

Nihon KOSO(JP)

KOSAPLUS(KR)

SMS Industrial Control(TR)

Haitima(TW)

Rotex(IN)

Entech Controls(IN)

Drive(IN)

aira Euro automation(IN)

Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

Juhang(CN)

Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

Beier Control Valve(CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Actuator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Pneumatic Actuator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Pneumatic Actuator Overall Market Size

2.1 India Pneumatic Actuator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Pneumatic Actuator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Actuator Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Pneumatic Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Pneumatic Actuator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Pneumatic Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Actuator Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Pneumatic Actuator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Actuator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single-acting

4.1.3 Quarter-turn Actuator

4.2 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial Automation

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Mining

5.1.5 Oil & Gas

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Pneumatic Actuator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SMC(JP)

6.1.1 SMC(JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SMC(JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 SMC(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SMC(JP) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SMC(JP) Key News

6.2 Nihon KOSO(JP)

6.2.1 Nihon KOSO(JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nihon KOSO(JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Nihon KOSO(JP) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nihon KOSO(JP) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nihon KOSO(JP) Key News

6.3 KOSAPLUS(KR)

6.3.1 KOSAPLUS(KR) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 KOSAPLUS(KR) Business Overview

6.3.3 KOSAPLUS(KR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 KOSAPLUS(KR) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 KOSAPLUS(KR) Key News

6.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR)

6.4.1 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Business Overview

6.4.3 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SMS Industrial Control(TR) Key News

6.5 Haitima(TW)

6.5.1 Haitima(TW) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Haitima(TW) Business Overview

6.5.3 Haitima(TW) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Haitima(TW) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Haitima(TW) Key News

6.6 Rotex(IN)

6.6.1 Rotex(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rotex(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Rotex(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rotex(IN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rotex(IN) Key News

6.7 Entech Controls(IN)

6.6.1 Entech Controls(IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Entech Controls(IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Entech Controls(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Entech Controls(IN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Entech Controls(IN) Key News

6.8 Drive(IN)

6.8.1 Drive(IN) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Drive(IN) Business Overview

6.8.3 Drive(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Drive(IN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Drive(IN) Key News

6.9 aira Euro automation(IN)

6.9.1 aira Euro automation(IN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 aira Euro automation(IN) Business Overview

6.9.3 aira Euro automation(IN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 aira Euro automation(IN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 aira Euro automation(IN) Key News

6.10 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

6.10.1 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Business Overview

6.10.3 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN) Key News

6.11 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

6.11.1 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Business Overview

6.11.3 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Pneumatic Actuator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN) Key News

6.12 Juhang(CN)

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105