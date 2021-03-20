Global Welding Robot Market in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Robot in France, including the following market information:

France Welding Robot Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Welding Robot Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Welding Robot Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Welding Robot Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Welding Robot production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Welding Robot Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

France Welding Robot Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Robot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Welding Robot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Welding Robot Overall Market Size

2.1 France Welding Robot Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Welding Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Welding Robot Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Robot Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Welding Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Welding Robot Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Welding Robot Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Welding Robot Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Robot Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Welding Robot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Welding Robot Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Welding Robot Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Spot Welding Robot

4.1.3 Arc Welding Robot

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Welding Robot Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Equipment & Machonery Industry

5.1.4 Ship Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – France Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FANUC

6.1.1 FANUC Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FANUC Business Overview

6.1.3 FANUC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FANUC Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FANUC Key News

6.2 ABB

6.2.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ABB Business Overview

6.2.3 ABB Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ABB Key News

6.3 Yaskawa

6.3.1 Yaskawa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

6.3.3 Yaskawa Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yaskawa Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yaskawa Key News

6.4 KUKA

6.4.1 KUKA Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

6.4.3 KUKA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KUKA Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KUKA Key News

6.5 OTC

6.5.1 OTC Corporate Summary

6.5.2 OTC Business Overview

6.5.3 OTC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 OTC Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 OTC Key News

6.6 Kawasaki

6.6.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

6.6.3 Kawasaki Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Panasonic Key News

6.8 NACHI

6.8.1 NACHI Corporate Summary

6.8.2 NACHI Business Overview

6.8.3 NACHI Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 NACHI Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 NACHI Key News

6.9 Comau

6.9.1 Comau Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Comau Business Overview

6.9.3 Comau Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Comau Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Comau Key News

6.10 Hyundai

6.10.1 Hyundai Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Hyundai Business Overview

6.10.3 Hyundai Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Hyundai Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Hyundai Key News

6.11 ClOOS

6.11.1 ClOOS Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ClOOS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.11.3 ClOOS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ClOOS Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ClOOS Key News

6.12 REIS

6.12.1 REIS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 REIS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.12.3 REIS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 REIS Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 REIS Key News

6.13 STUAA

6.13.1 STUAA Corporate Summary

6.13.2 STUAA Welding Robot Business Overview

6.13.3 STUAA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 STUAA Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 STUAA Key News

6.14 IGM

6.14.1 IGM Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IGM Welding Robot Business Overview

6.14.3 IGM Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IGM Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IGM Key News

6.15 Siasun

6.15.1 Siasun Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Siasun Welding Robot Business Overview

6.15.3 Siasun Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Siasun Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Siasun Key News

6.16 GSK CNC

6.16.1 GSK CNC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 GSK CNC Welding Robot Business Overview

6.16.3 GSK CNC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 GSK CNC Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.16.5 GSK CNC Key News

6.17 Effort

6.17.1 Effort Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Effort Welding Robot Business Overview

6.17.3 Effort Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Effort Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Effort Key News

6.18 STEP Electric

6.18.1 STEP Electric Corporate Summary

6.18.2 STEP Electric Welding Robot Business Overview

6.18.3 STEP Electric Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 STEP Electric Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.18.5 STEP Electric Key News

6.19 PeiTian

6.19.1 PeiTian Corporate Summary

6.19.2 PeiTian Welding Robot Business Overview

6.19.3 PeiTian Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 PeiTian Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.19.5 PeiTian Key News

7 Welding Robot Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Welding Robot Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Welding Robot Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Welding Robot Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Welding Robot Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Welding Robot Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Welding Robot Export and Import in France

….Continued

