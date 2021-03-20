Global Welding Robot Market in Brazil Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Robot in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Welding Robot Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Welding Robot Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Welding Robot Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Welding Robot Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Welding Robot production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Welding Robot Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

Brazil Welding Robot Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Robot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Welding Robot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Welding Robot Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Welding Robot Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Welding Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Welding Robot Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Robot Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Welding Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Welding Robot Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Welding Robot Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Welding Robot Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Robot Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Welding Robot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Welding Robot Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Spot Welding Robot

4.1.3 Arc Welding Robot

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Equipment & Machonery Industry

5.1.4 Ship Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FANUC

6.1.1 FANUC Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FANUC Business Overview

6.1.3 FANUC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FANUC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FANUC Key News

6.2 ABB

6.2.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ABB Business Overview

6.2.3 ABB Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ABB Key News

6.3 Yaskawa

6.3.1 Yaskawa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

6.3.3 Yaskawa Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yaskawa Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yaskawa Key News

6.4 KUKA

6.4.1 KUKA Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

6.4.3 KUKA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KUKA Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KUKA Key News

6.5 OTC

6.5.1 OTC Corporate Summary

6.5.2 OTC Business Overview

6.5.3 OTC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 OTC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 OTC Key News

6.6 Kawasaki

6.6.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

6.6.3 Kawasaki Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Panasonic Key News

6.8 NACHI

6.8.1 NACHI Corporate Summary

6.8.2 NACHI Business Overview

6.8.3 NACHI Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 NACHI Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 NACHI Key News

6.9 Comau

6.9.1 Comau Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Comau Business Overview

6.9.3 Comau Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Comau Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Comau Key News

6.10 Hyundai

6.10.1 Hyundai Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Hyundai Business Overview

6.10.3 Hyundai Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Hyundai Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Hyundai Key News

6.11 ClOOS

6.11.1 ClOOS Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ClOOS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.11.3 ClOOS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ClOOS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ClOOS Key News

6.12 REIS

6.12.1 REIS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 REIS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.12.3 REIS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 REIS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 REIS Key News

6.13 STUAA

6.13.1 STUAA Corporate Summary

6.13.2 STUAA Welding Robot Business Overview

6.13.3 STUAA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 STUAA Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 STUAA Key News

6.14 IGM

6.14.1 IGM Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IGM Welding Robot Business Overview

6.14.3 IGM Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IGM Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IGM Key News

6.15 Siasun

6.15.1 Siasun Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Siasun Welding Robot Business Overview

6.15.3 Siasun Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Siasun Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Siasun Key News

6.16 GSK CNC

6.16.1 GSK CNC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 GSK CNC Welding Robot Business Overview

6.16.3 GSK CNC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 GSK CNC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.16.5 GSK CNC Key News

6.17 Effort

6.17.1 Effort Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Effort Welding Robot Business Overview

6.17.3 Effort Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Effort Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Effort Key News

6.18 STEP Electric

6.18.1 STEP Electric Corporate Summary

6.18.2 STEP Electric Welding Robot Business Overview

6.18.3 STEP Electric Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 STEP Electric Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.18.5 STEP Electric Key News

6.19 PeiTian

6.19.1 PeiTian Corporate Summary

6.19.2 PeiTian Welding Robot Business Overview

6.19.3 PeiTian Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 PeiTian Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.19.5 PeiTian Key News

7 Welding Robot Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Welding Robot Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Welding Robot Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Welding Robot Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Welding Robot Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Welding Robot Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Welding Robot Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Welding Robot Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Welding Robot Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Welding Robot Source of Imports

….Continued

