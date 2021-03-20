Global Welding Robot Market in US Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/silicon-carbide-market-challenges-key-players-industry-segments-development-opportunities-forecast-report-2023-2021-02-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Robot in US, including the following market information:

US Welding Robot Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Welding Robot Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Welding Robot Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Welding Robot Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://www.articletrunk.com/application-testing-services-market-worldwide-opportunities-market-share-key-players-and-competitive-landscape-prediction/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://healthcarerecenttrending.news.blog/2021/03/04/intraocular-lens-market-growth-demand-and-key-players-to-2023/

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Welding Robot production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Welding Robot Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

US Welding Robot Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Welding Robot Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Welding Robot Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Robot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Welding Robot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Welding Robot Overall Market Size

2.1 US Welding Robot Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Welding Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Welding Robot Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Robot Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Welding Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Welding Robot Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Welding Robot Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Welding Robot Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Robot Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Welding Robot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Welding Robot Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Welding Robot Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Spot Welding Robot

4.1.3 Arc Welding Robot

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – US Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Welding Robot Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Equipment & Machonery Industry

5.1.4 Ship Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Welding Robot Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Welding Robot Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Welding Robot Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Welding Robot Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Welding Robot Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Welding Robot Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Welding Robot Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Welding Robot Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Welding Robot Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FANUC

6.1.1 FANUC Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FANUC Business Overview

6.1.3 FANUC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FANUC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FANUC Key News

6.2 ABB

6.2.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ABB Business Overview

6.2.3 ABB Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ABB Key News

6.3 Yaskawa

6.3.1 Yaskawa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

6.3.3 Yaskawa Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yaskawa Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yaskawa Key News

6.4 KUKA

6.4.1 KUKA Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

6.4.3 KUKA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KUKA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KUKA Key News

6.5 OTC

6.5.1 OTC Corporate Summary

6.5.2 OTC Business Overview

6.5.3 OTC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 OTC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 OTC Key News

6.6 Kawasaki

6.6.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

6.6.3 Kawasaki Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kawasaki Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kawasaki Key News

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Panasonic Key News

6.8 NACHI

6.8.1 NACHI Corporate Summary

6.8.2 NACHI Business Overview

6.8.3 NACHI Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 NACHI Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 NACHI Key News

6.9 Comau

6.9.1 Comau Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Comau Business Overview

6.9.3 Comau Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Comau Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Comau Key News

6.10 Hyundai

6.10.1 Hyundai Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Hyundai Business Overview

6.10.3 Hyundai Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Hyundai Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Hyundai Key News

6.11 ClOOS

6.11.1 ClOOS Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ClOOS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.11.3 ClOOS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ClOOS Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ClOOS Key News

6.12 REIS

6.12.1 REIS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 REIS Welding Robot Business Overview

6.12.3 REIS Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 REIS Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 REIS Key News

6.13 STUAA

6.13.1 STUAA Corporate Summary

6.13.2 STUAA Welding Robot Business Overview

6.13.3 STUAA Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 STUAA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 STUAA Key News

6.14 IGM

6.14.1 IGM Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IGM Welding Robot Business Overview

6.14.3 IGM Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IGM Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IGM Key News

6.15 Siasun

6.15.1 Siasun Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Siasun Welding Robot Business Overview

6.15.3 Siasun Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Siasun Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Siasun Key News

6.16 GSK CNC

6.16.1 GSK CNC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 GSK CNC Welding Robot Business Overview

6.16.3 GSK CNC Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 GSK CNC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.16.5 GSK CNC Key News

6.17 Effort

6.17.1 Effort Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Effort Welding Robot Business Overview

6.17.3 Effort Welding Robot Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Effort Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Effort Key News

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105