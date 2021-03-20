Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Fluorosilicone elastomer is a modified version of silicone rubber that has been fluorinated to “cap off” the polymer chains to improve its chemical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) in India, including the following market information:

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market 2019 (%)

The global Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market was valued at 182.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 205.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Liquid FVMQ

Solid and Semisolid FVMQ

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

KCC

Shenzhen Guanheng

Huanxin Fluoro Material

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

