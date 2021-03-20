Drewry: World Container Index 233.2% Higher Than a Year Ago

The composite index decreased 1.7% this week, but remains 233.2% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,186 per 40ft container, which is $3,461 higher than the five-year average of $1,725 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased for the 4th consecutive week by 1.7% or $85 to reach $4,942.72 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa declined 4% or $292 to stand at $7,985 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam plummeted 2% or $196 to touch $7,741 per feu. Similarly, rates from New York to Rotterdam dropped 1% or $8 and stood at $740 for a 40ft container. Conversely, rates on Rotterdam to New York grew 6% or $139 to reach $2,498 for a 40ft box.

Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Source: Drewry

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/free-hd-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-free-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-in-hd-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-tv-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/hd-tvortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/free-tv-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-full-match-free/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/live-tv-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-now-for-free-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/watch-hdortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/crackstream-xxxxx-vs-xxx-live-stream-online-match-2021-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/live-how-to-watch-ortiz-jr-vs-hooker-live-stream-full-match-for-free-4/