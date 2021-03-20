Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender – trade

Tunisia’s state grains agency has purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The precise tonnage bought was initially unclear but thought to be close to the tender volume of around 42,000 tonnes of durum wheat, 117,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of barley.

The soft wheat was said to have been bought at $298.49 a tonne c&f for four consignments and $302.19 a tonne c&f for one consignment, all from trading house Casillo.

The durum was bought in two consignments, all at an estimated $374.68 a tonne c&f, also from Casillo.

The barley was bought in three consignments, one from Cargill at $280.48 a tonne c&f and two from Casillo at $276.09 and $275.68 a tonne c&f.

The durum is sought in one consignment of 25,000 tonnes and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between April 15 and May 5 depending on the origin.

The soft wheat is sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between April 10 and May 25, also depending on origin. The barley is sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between April 15 and May 25.

Tunisia’s last reported durum, soft wheat and barley purchase was on Feb. 19.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

