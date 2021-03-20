Global Warp Knitting Machinery Market in India Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The warp knitting machine is a knitting m/c where the loops are formed in course wise direction and the fabric produced is in open width form. In Tricot warp knitting m/c compound needles are used. The warp yarns are feed to the needles through guide bars using shogging and swinging motion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warp Knitting Machinery in India, including the following market information:

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Warp Knitting Machinery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Warp Knitting Machinery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Warp Knitting Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Warp Knitting Machinery production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Raschel Warp Knitting Machine

Tricot Warp Knitting Machine

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Clothing Textiles, Sports Articles, Lingerie, Home Textiles, Automotive Textiles And Semitechnical Textiles;

Lingerie, Sportswear,Outerwear,Swimwear And Elastic Tulles.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Warp Knitting Machinery Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Warp Knitting Machinery Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Karl Mayer

COMEZ(Jakob Müller)

Santoni

Taiwan Giu Chun

Duksoo Machinery

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Ruanyuan

Wuyang Textile Machinery

Xingang Textile Machinery

Diba Textile Machinery

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Warp Knitting Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Warp Knitting Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Warp Knitting Machinery Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Warp Knitting Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Warp Knitting Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Warp Knitting Machinery Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Warp Knitting Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warp Knitting Machinery Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Warp Knitting Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warp Knitting Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Raschel Warp Knitting Machine

4.1.3 Tricot Warp Knitting Machine

4.2 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Warp Knitting Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Clothing Textiles, Sports Articles, Lingerie, Home Textiles, Automotive Textiles And Semitechnical Textiles;

5.1.3 Lingerie, Sportswear,Outerwear,Swimwear And Elastic Tulles.

5.2 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Warp Knitting Machinery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Karl Mayer

6.1.1 Karl Mayer Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Karl Mayer Business Overview

6.1.3 Karl Mayer Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Karl Mayer Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Karl Mayer Key News

6.2 COMEZ(Jakob Müller)

6.2.1 COMEZ(Jakob Müller) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 COMEZ(Jakob Müller) Business Overview

6.2.3 COMEZ(Jakob Müller) Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 COMEZ(Jakob Müller) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 COMEZ(Jakob Müller) Key News

6.3 Santoni

6.3.1 Santoni Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Santoni Business Overview

6.3.3 Santoni Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Santoni Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Santoni Key News

6.4 Taiwan Giu Chun

6.4.1 Taiwan Giu Chun Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Taiwan Giu Chun Business Overview

6.4.3 Taiwan Giu Chun Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Taiwan Giu Chun Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Taiwan Giu Chun Key News

6.5 Duksoo Machinery

6.5.1 Duksoo Machinery Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Duksoo Machinery Business Overview

6.5.3 Duksoo Machinery Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Duksoo Machinery Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Duksoo Machinery Key News

6.6 Jingwei Textile Machinery

6.6.1 Jingwei Textile Machinery Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jingwei Textile Machinery Business Overview

6.6.3 Jingwei Textile Machinery Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Jingwei Textile Machinery Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Jingwei Textile Machinery Key News

6.7 Ruanyuan

6.6.1 Ruanyuan Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ruanyuan Business Overview

6.6.3 Ruanyuan Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ruanyuan Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Ruanyuan Key News

6.8 Wuyang Textile Machinery

6.8.1 Wuyang Textile Machinery Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Wuyang Textile Machinery Business Overview

6.8.3 Wuyang Textile Machinery Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Wuyang Textile Machinery Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Wuyang Textile Machinery Key News

6.9 Xingang Textile Machinery

6.9.1 Xingang Textile Machinery Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Xingang Textile Machinery Business Overview

6.9.3 Xingang Textile Machinery Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Xingang Textile Machinery Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Xingang Textile Machinery Key News

6.10 Diba Textile Machinery

6.10.1 Diba Textile Machinery Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Diba Textile Machinery Business Overview

6.10.3 Diba Textile Machinery Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Diba Textile Machinery Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Diba Textile Machinery Key News

6.11 Longlongsheng

6.11.1 Longlongsheng Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Longlongsheng Warp Knitting Machinery Business Overview

6.11.3 Longlongsheng Warp Knitting Machinery Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Longlongsheng Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

….Continued

