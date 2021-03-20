Liberian Registry will certify SQLearn’s e-learning maritime library and STCW e-courses

We are delighted to announce that the Liberian Registry has signed an agreement with SQLearn to approve SQLearn’s library of e-learning courses and STCW e-courses for the maritime industry.

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, and lack of access to traditional education resources for many seafarers, SQLearn and the Liberian Registry are working together to bring innovative solutions and customized experiences to seafarers and shipowners to allow for the seafarers to continue to get the professional development and training necessary.

The library of SQLearn’s e-learning material is a complete solution of a learning and training system ensuring all trainees will receive the same high level of onboard training and familiarize with the daily operations. Ability to take courses remotely at a convenient place and time are of vital importance in the current working and learning environment. In addition, e-courses largely reduce costs associated with travel, classrooms booking, release human resources and eliminate the need to gather trainees in a specific place.

In addition to existing e-learning library, STCW e-courses are expected to be launched in April 2021.

The Liberian Registry believes that seafarers need to have easy access to the proper educational resources for developing their skills and qualifications, as well as shipowners need to keep their seafarers qualified and updated through efficient and convenient training, and ensuring the quality of learning meets the highest expectations.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), is the administrator of the Liberian Registry with a fleet of over 4,700 vessels and 190 million gross tons, the Liberian Registry is the world’s second largest registry and represents 12% of the world’s ocean-going fleet. Liberia is recognized at the top of every industry “white-list” including the International Maritime Organization and the major Port State Control authorities such as the Paris and Tokyo MOU regimes.

SQLearn, a Greek company located in Piraeus, is a specialized provider of e-learning services since 2006. The company has been dedicated to improving safety for maritime by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. SQLearn has served more than 800 vessels and 30.000 seafarers. The e-learning courses are designed according to the latest e-learning standards, are interactive and use multimedia elements like narration and 3D videos. SQLearn is a proud member of INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, HEMEXPO, WIMA and the International Propeller Club.

Source: SQLearn

