Varuna Sentinels BV Is Selected To Provide IHM Maintenance Services ForInterunity Management Corporations S.A. Vessels

Varuna Sentinels BV is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide IHM Maintenance Services for the Interunity Management Corporation S.A. Fleet using its “state of the art” Cloud based software (VSIMS) supported by an inhouse team of Hazmat Experts.

Starting from 31 December 2020, ships above 500 GT and flying the flag of an EU/EEA member state, or third-party flagged vessels calling at European ports, must carry an Inventory Hazardous Materials (IHM) certificate on board.

IHM Maintenance includes maintaining of IHM by tracking on-board hazardous materials from onboarding to off-boarding in compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) guidance contained in Hong Kong Convention 2009 and European Union Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) guidelines. The Maintenance process also involves maritime suppliers to provide documents such as Material Declarations (MDs) and Suppliers Documents of Conformity (SDoCs) for select items which helps in keeping the IHM record updated.

Varuna Sentinels BV consists of a team of young and experienced maritime professionals, experts in Fleet management, IHM and Sustainable Ship Recycling (SSR) with over 35+ years in experience across the globe with offices in The Netherlands, Singapore, and India. Business through innovation is Varuna Sentinels’ mantra. The company develops agile software keeping its client’s requirement at the heart of it. Varuna Sentinels strongly believes that inculcating cloud computing, machine learning, and Artificial intelligence holds the key to reinvent its business processes with increased level of efficiency, sustainability and make it future proof. Varuna Sentinels’ IHM maintenance server (VSIMS) is designed to help ship owners and managers comply with HKC 2009 and EUSRR regulations. Varuna Sentinels’ core is in staying a step ahead, using data and record collection in the simplest and most economical way possible without any disruption to the day-to-day managerial operations.

Source: Varuna Sentinels BV

