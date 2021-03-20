Global Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

2-Phenylphenol (ortho-phenylphenol, OPP), and sodium o-phenylphenate, SOPP, were first evaluated by the 1962 JECFA for their use for the post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables to protect against microbial damage during storage and distribution in commerce.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228466-ortho-phenyl-phenol-opp-cas-90-43-7

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market 2019 (%)

The global Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) market was valued at 57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 57 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. While the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/maternity-products-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-consumption-growth-trends-share-and-forecast-by-2025/

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Disinfectants

Material Preservation

Flame Retardants

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lanxess

DowDuPont

SANKO

Shandong Xingang Chemical

ALSO READ:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/05/ab16117064/global-healthcare-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-2020-latest-trends-share-opportuni

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)