Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces $138.2 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) to exchange approximately $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes for approximately $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Exchange Notes” and such transaction, the “Exchange Offer”). In addition, the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors to issue and sell approximately $76.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Purchased Notes” at 100% of par, plus accrued interest from November 15, 2020, and together with the Exchange Notes, the “New Notes”) in a private offering.

The New Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

Commencing on the date that the New Notes are issued, principal will accrete on the principal amount of the New Notes to maturity (or earlier, on a redemption date), compounded semi-annually, at a rate equal to approximately 5.52% per annum (which principal amount, together with any accretions thereon, is the “Accreted Principal Amount”). The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par, which together with the 3.00% Interest Rate, compounds to a yield-to-maturity of 8.25%.

The New Notes are freely convertible at the option of the holder at any time, for common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the New Notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the Accreted Principal Amount of the New Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date, if the VWAP of the Company’s common shares has been at least 125.3% of the Conversion Price for at least 20 trading Days during any 30 consecutive trading day period.

The conversion rate for the New Notes is initially 26.6617 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $37.507 per share of the Company’s common stock), and is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. In addition, holders who convert their New Notes in connection with a make-whole fundamental change (as defined in the Indenture), will, under certain circumstances, be entitled to a make-whole premium in the form of an increase in the applicable conversion rate.

Holders of the New Notes will have the right, at their option, to require the Company to repurchase such holders’ notes if the Company undergoes a fundamental change (as defined in the Indenture), at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the New Notes on the fundamental change repurchase date, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but excluding, such repurchase date.

Closing of the Exchange Offer is expected to occur on or about March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company anticipates $89.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes will remain outstanding following closing of the Exchange Offer.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the New Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The New Notes and the common shares issuable upon conversion of the New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.

