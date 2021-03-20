Global Paver Market in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paver in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Paver Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Paver Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Paver Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Paver Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paver production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Paver Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers

Germany Paver Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Paver Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Paver Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Paver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Paver Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Paver Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Paver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Paver Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paver Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Paver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Paver Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Paver Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Paver Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paver Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Paver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Paver Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Paver Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mechanical Pavers

4.1.3 Hydrostatic Pavers

4.2 By Type – Germany Paver Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Paver Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Paver Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Paver Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Paver Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Application – Germany Paver Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Paver Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Paver Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Paver Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wirtgen Group

6.1.1 Wirtgen Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wirtgen Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Wirtgen Group Paver Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wirtgen Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wirtgen Group Key News

6.2 VOLVO

6.2.1 VOLVO Corporate Summary

6.2.2 VOLVO Business Overview

6.2.3 VOLVO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 VOLVO Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 VOLVO Key News

6.3 Atlas Copco

6.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

6.3.3 Atlas Copco Paver Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atlas Copco Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atlas Copco Key News

6.4 CAT

6.4.1 CAT Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CAT Business Overview

6.4.3 CAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CAT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CAT Key News

6.5 FAYAT

6.5.1 FAYAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 FAYAT Business Overview

6.5.3 FAYAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 FAYAT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 FAYAT Key News

6.6 SUMITOMO

6.6.1 SUMITOMO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SUMITOMO Business Overview

6.6.3 SUMITOMO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SUMITOMO Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SUMITOMO Key News

6.7 ST Engineering

6.6.1 ST Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ST Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 ST Engineering Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ST Engineering Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ST Engineering Key News

6.8 HANTA

6.8.1 HANTA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HANTA Business Overview

6.8.3 HANTA Paver Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HANTA Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HANTA Key News

6.9 XCMG

6.9.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 XCMG Business Overview

6.9.3 XCMG Paver Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 XCMG Key News

6.10 SANY

6.10.1 SANY Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SANY Business Overview

6.10.3 SANY Paver Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SANY Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SANY Key News

6.11 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

6.11.1 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Corporate Summary

6.11.2 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Business Overview

6.11.3 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Key News

6.12 ZOOMLION

6.12.1 ZOOMLION Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ZOOMLION Paver Business Overview

6.12.3 ZOOMLION Paver Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ZOOMLION Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ZOOMLION Key News

6.13 SCMC

6.13.1 SCMC Corporate Summary

6.13.2 SCMC Paver Business Overview

6.13.3 SCMC Paver Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 SCMC Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

….Continued

